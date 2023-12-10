49,824 Shares in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

GODNU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

