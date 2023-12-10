Broadview Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.3% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 502,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,978. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.