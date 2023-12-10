Broadview Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.3% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 502,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,978. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.