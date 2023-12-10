Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $175,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. 3,062,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

