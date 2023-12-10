Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

