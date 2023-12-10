Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $26,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE TD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,133. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
