Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,519 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.15. 6,385,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

