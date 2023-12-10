Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,125,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.