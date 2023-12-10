Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 321 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,814,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 7,530,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

