Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Chubb comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.91. 2,550,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,729. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

