Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Sempra accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,180. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

