Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 7,735 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 799,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 75,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1 %

VTR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 1,954,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,178. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,676.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

