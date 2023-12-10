Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,861 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,324. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.