Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hess makes up about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Hess by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,622. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.