Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Position Increased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 4.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.83. 33,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,444. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

