Bridgefront Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $8,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.60. The company had a trading volume of 508,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

