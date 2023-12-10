Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. 2,065,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.