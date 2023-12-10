Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Shares of WH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. 1,112,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,771. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
