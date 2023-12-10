Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.32. 1,112,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,771. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

