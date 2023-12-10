9,132 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

