Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $700,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.97. 2,429,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Get Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.