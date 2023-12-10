6,530 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 206.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 73.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $122.74. 2,176,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

