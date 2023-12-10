Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Shares of AZO traded down $12.21 on Friday, reaching $2,620.49. 110,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,601. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,587.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,520.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

