Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $870,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,549,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

