Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 51,786 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,786 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.3 %

TRIP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 1,948,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,362. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.