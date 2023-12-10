Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $75.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001925 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,576,848,010 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,576,848,010.082123 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07511033 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $84,528,397.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

