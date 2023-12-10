SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $68.47 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and $3.73 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,982,067,491 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

