Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $6.82 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00015566 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $185.30 million and $16.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00017752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,817.58 or 1.00053811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003482 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.73313139 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $17,103,832.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.