Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares.
Hudson’s Bay Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson’s Bay
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.