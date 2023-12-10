Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Pao Novatek Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.
About Pao Novatek
Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pao Novatek
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.