iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.35. 143,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,757. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

