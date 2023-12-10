Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 444.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

SUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 378,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,188. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

