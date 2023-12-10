Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

