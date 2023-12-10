Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

