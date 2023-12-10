Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5,250 shares traded.
Stria Lithium Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stria Lithium
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Trading Halts Explained
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.