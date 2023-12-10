Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5,250 shares traded.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

