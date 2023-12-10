Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,715. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.