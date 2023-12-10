Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Broadview Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.02. 151,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
