Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 955,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,164. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

