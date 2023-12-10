Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.28. 5,695,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,243. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

