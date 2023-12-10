EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $148.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

