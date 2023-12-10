Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $75.75

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

