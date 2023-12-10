Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.39

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $20.40. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 2,249 shares traded.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.10.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

About Isabella Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

