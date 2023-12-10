Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $5.06

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $181.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00011554 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,042,668 coins and its circulating supply is 477,584,096 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

