Orchid Market Cap Reaches $83.78 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $83.78 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08716803 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,453,702.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

