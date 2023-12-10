42-coin (42) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $362.56

42-coin (42) traded up 90.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $362.56 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $70,118.12 or 1.60037305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00177580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008647 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002292 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

