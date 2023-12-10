Divi (DIVI) Price Up 17.4% This Week

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Divi has a market cap of $13.28 million and $134,636.67 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00076223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001925 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,677,550,763 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,677,067,225.144887. The last known price of Divi is 0.00361014 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $154,507.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

