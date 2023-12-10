NFT Price Hits $0.0183 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,828.72 or 1.00034487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010628 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

