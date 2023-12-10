Bulldog Investors LLP Raises Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Free Report) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,419 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 2.14% of TG Venture Acquisition worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 954,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 206,034 shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $2,274,615.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

