Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in byNordic Acquisition by 208.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 908,859 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

BYNO remained flat at $10.87 during midday trading on Friday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

