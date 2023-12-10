Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,308,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2,753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,056,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,165 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,022,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 473,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.
