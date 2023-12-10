Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.48 Million in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.72% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

IVCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 750,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,007. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

