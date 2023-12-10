Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.66% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Price Performance

SEDA remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Profile

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

